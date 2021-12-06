Look: Refs Missed Huge Penalty In Raiders’ Loss Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Washington Football Team in an exciting game on Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas fell to Washington, 17-15, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Washington Football Team took the lead with a 48-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining.

Derek Carr had a chance to lead the Raiders on a miraculous game-winning drive, but his Hail Mary! attempt came up short.

A penalty probably should’ve been called on the previous play, though. Carr nearly connected on a crazy-long pass into Washington Football Team territory, but it was batted away at the last second.

This is probably pass interference, though:

The Raiders got most of those calls in the Thanksgiving Day win over the Dallas Cowboys. If we had that same officiating crew on Sunday, that penalty is almost surely getting called.

The irony of the Raiders not getting that pass interference call lol — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) December 6, 2021

The Raiders fell to 6-6 on the season with the loss on Sunday, while the Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Football Team improved to 6-6.