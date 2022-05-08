Look: Reporter Clarifies What He Said About Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A major stir unfolded Thursday when NFL reporter Matt Lombardo said members of the San Francisco 49ers staff are "continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance."

During an interview on 95.7 FM The Game's "Damon and Ratto" (h/t FanNation's Grant Cohn), Lombardo explained when and where he heard these rumblings about the 2021 No. 3 pick.

"This all stems from a conversation that I had with an executive who's pretty tight with people within the 49ers organization," Lombardo said. "Then following up with a couple of members of the coaching staff. The feeling around San Francisco dating back to last summer during training camp was a little bit of disappointment over the Trey Lance that arrived in training camp versus what they saw on film at North Dakota State from an arm-strength standpoint and from a deep-ball-accuracy standpoint."

He added that Lance didn't quell those concerns in two solid, yet unspectacular starts in place of Jimmy Garoppolo last season.

"And then you look at when he got into games this season, he didn't exactly set the world on fire. Now, I know he had the injury, I know that he was a rookie and it certainly takes time for NFL quarterbacks to develop, but the 49ers gave up a lot to get Trey Lance. And the questions that I keep hearing about the deep-ball accuracy and the arm strength in practice, some whispers about how quickly he is understanding the playbook, and all of those things, the general vibe is this might not have been what the 49ers hoped they were getting when they gave up all that draft capital last year to go and get him."

Lombardo pointed to Carson Wentz as the type of second-year leap Lance could take. However, he said some within the 49ers organization still see Garoppolo as "the better option."

A main takeaway is that these concerns stem from Lance's rookie season rather than any new developments. It's also unclear how much first-hand knowledge the unnamed executive has.

While the 21-year-old Lance remains a work in progress, it seems especially odd to question his arm strength.

San Francisco's quarterback could become particularly interesting to monitor if the 49ers don't trade Garoppolo. Lance seemed like the presumptuous 2022 starter, but it sounds like not everyone from the team may agree.