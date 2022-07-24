Look: Reporter In The Viral Nick Castellanos Video Identified

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 15: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on July 15, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nick Castellanos decided to pick a fight with one of the best Philadelphia Phillies reporters on Saturday night.

Castellanos didn't appreciate that Jim Salisbury asked him if he heard the boos after he struck out during the game. Castellanos finished the game going 0-4 as the Phillies fell to the Cubs, 6-2.

When Castellanos was asked the question, he said "I lost my hearing" before Salisbury clapped back at him. The two then continued to have some words before they were separated by the team's media staff.

Here's the full video:

Castellanos is in the first year of a five-year $100 million contract that he signed over the offseason.

He hasn't lived up to expectations so far as he's batting .245 with eight home runs and has struck out 96 times.

Still, the question could've been framed differently. If Salisbury would've asked how Castellanos felt about the boos, it would've been more of a legit question.

We'll have to see what happens when Salisbury and Castellanos cross paths in the locker room again.