Look: Reporter Is Furious With NCAA Final Four Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: North Carolina Tar Heels players stretch on the court during practice before the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rob Carr/2022 Getty Images)

The NCAA unveiled the four cities that will host the Final Four between 2027 and 2030 on Tuesday.

Detroit will host in 2027, followed by Las Vegas in 2028, Indianapolis in 2029, and North Texas (Dallas) in 2030. It's the first time that Vegas will get to host the Final Four.

Jeff Goodman, who covers college basketball at Stadium, is happy that Vegas got approved for the FF, but is also unhappy about how Detroit got approved.

"LOVE THE FACT THAT VEGAS WAS ADDED, BUT DETROIT? NOOOOOOOO. Just rotate between the following: New Orleans San Antonio Indy Vegas," Goodman tweeted.

Goodman didn't give a reason for slamming Detroit but it's obvious that he doesn't like the city.

There's always the possibility that he could choose not to cover it when it's in Detroit, but Goodman will likely suck it up since it only takes place over the span of a few days.

It's also still a little over four years away so there's nothing to worry about right now.