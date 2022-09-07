Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly takes a question from a reporter during a news conference after being introduced as the head coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State.

During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.

The reporter, not taking kindly to his comment, fired back. "Maybe when you win I'll be on time," the reporter said.

"Bruh who was it at the press conference that said 'maybe if you win they'll be on time' to Kelly I'm dead, that person is WILD lololololol," one fan who was watching the press conference asked.

Well, the reporter identified herself. Leah Vann, who covers LSU baseball and football, explained the situation.

"Press conference was at noon, I was running from a doctor’s appointment. Got there at 11:57," she said. "Brian Kelly called me out, said jokingly I owed him $10, I said if he won maybe I’d be on time. Not my finest hour. I apologized afterward, he was super chill and said I still owe him $10."

There were those who criticized Kelly for his comments and Vann for being "unprofessional," but she made it clear they were both joking.

"I know Brian Kelly likes to joke. He clearly took it as one from our conversation afterward. All in good fun, fam," she said.

Case settled.