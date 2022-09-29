Look: Reporter's Racy Microphone Moment Is Going Viral

There have been numerous viral videos from storm coverage of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

In one widely-circulated clip on Wednesday, NBC2 reporter Kyla Galer appeared to be using a condom as a microphone cover while outside in the elements.

Rather than deny or even refuse to acknowledge people talking about her equipment, Galer came right out and confirmed that yes, she has some contraception on her mic.

"It is what you think it is. It's a condom," Galer said in another video. "It helps protect the gear. We can't get these mics wet. There's a lot of wind and rain, so we've got to do what we've got to do, and that's put a condom on the microphone."

Hey, when you're working in adverse conditions, sometimes you have to take drastic measures in order to be able to do your job.

This seems to be one of those cases. The jokes write themselves, but kudos to Galer for being brutally honest here.