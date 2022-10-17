Look: Rex Ryan Called Out For His Dwayne Haskins Comment

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Things got a little awkward on the set of Monday's "First Take" when Rex Ryan brought up Dwayne Haskins' name while discussing his track record on quarterback's success (or lack thereof).

Speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin and Dan Orlovsky, Ryan argued that the Giants are the most legit 5-1 team, between them and the Vikings. Saying that he knew Daniel Jones would be the second quarterback taken in the 2019 draft. Calling him a "special talent."

I'm the same guy that said Josh Allen was clearly the best guy in his draft class. And I said, 'Baker Mayfield is overrated as hell.' Remember I said that? And I also said Daniel Jones would be the second quarterback drafted when he came out. Ahead of this guy, this 'Haskins' that everybody raved about, that I knew would struggled in the National Football League.

In fairness to Rex, he immediately said that it's something he shouldn't have said. But that didn't stop him from being called out by viewers on social media.

"Was he drinking this morning?" one user asked.

"Yikes," another said.

Stephen A. made sure to let out a "God rest his soul" before Rex continued on his point.