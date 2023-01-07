Look: Rex Ryan Got Emotional When Talking About Damar Hamlin

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN's NFL crew got together before two huge games.

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Las Vegas Raiders as Patrick Mahomes and company chase the No. 1 seed. Later tonight, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans with the AFC South on the line.

Before the action kicks off, though, ESPN took some time to talk about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During the conversation, former Bills head coach Rex Ryan couldn't help but get emotional when talking about Hamlin's recovery.

"You talk about a fighter? Dang right he's a fighter," Ryan said fighting back tears.

It's a heartfelt moment plenty of fans and likely almost every other former NFL coach has had in the days since Hamlin's collapse.

The 24-year-old defensive back has made remarkable progress over the past few days. On Saturday afternoon, Hamlin's doctors said his "neurological function is excellent" and he remains breathing on his own.