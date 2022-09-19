Look: Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Message For Ravens

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Rex Ryan sounded off on his former team's defensive performance on Sunday. The Ravens gave up a 21-point lead to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in just one quarter after largely dominating offensively.

Appearing on "Get Up," Ryan had plenty to say about it to Mike Greenberg and Ryan Clark.

They don't know what the hell they're doing. Schematically. There's something wrong with his team. And they have a lot of players individually ... why the hell aren't you playing better? They're busting coverages, communication is bad... they can't finish games anymore. It used to be we'd be up 7 points: game, set, match. Done. They're up 21 and lose this game. ... Their defense, this new hot-shot coordinator is terrible.

Ryan admitted going into the game that he was worried if Greg Roman could figure out Miami's defense. To which he said Roman passed with flying colors.

Most of Rex's frustration stemmed from Mike Macdonald's inability to stop the other team, pointing to fact that the Ravens let go of Wink Martindale to bring on the youngest coordinator in the franchise's history.

Ryan's ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith went as far to say that Baltimore was an "embarrassment."