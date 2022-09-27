Look: Rex Ryan Says NFL First Place Team Is 'Terrible'

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan isn't one to pull punches and that was bad news for one first-place team this week.

Ryan had the Denver Broncos in his sights this week. Following their dismal performance against the San Francisco 49ers - in which the Broncos won, somehow - Rex had one word to describe the team: terrible.

"I think they're terrible. They scored 11 points. Greenie, they scored 11 points. Say 'this is the same Russell Wilson,' no it's not and I'll tell you why. It's a way different scheme," he said on Get Up.

Ryan made it clear he thinks the Broncos need to run the football in order to set up the play-action passing game that worked so well for Russell Wilson in the past.

He suggested the team is trying to "fit a square peg into a round hole," in regards to the current offense the team is running. Through three games, the Broncos have scored the second-fewest points in the NFL.