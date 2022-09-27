Look: Rex Ryan Says NFL First Place Team Is 'Terrible'
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan isn't one to pull punches and that was bad news for one first-place team this week.
Ryan had the Denver Broncos in his sights this week. Following their dismal performance against the San Francisco 49ers - in which the Broncos won, somehow - Rex had one word to describe the team: terrible.
"I think they're terrible. They scored 11 points. Greenie, they scored 11 points. Say 'this is the same Russell Wilson,' no it's not and I'll tell you why. It's a way different scheme," he said on Get Up.
Ryan made it clear he thinks the Broncos need to run the football in order to set up the play-action passing game that worked so well for Russell Wilson in the past.
He suggested the team is trying to "fit a square peg into a round hole," in regards to the current offense the team is running. Through three games, the Broncos have scored the second-fewest points in the NFL.