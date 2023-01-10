Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On Bill Belichick Is Going Viral

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

ESPN's Rex Ryan had plenty of AFC East battles against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots over the years.

And after missing the playoffs for a second time in three years since Tom Brady left for Tampa, Ryan thinks Belichick might be getting exposed. Saying on-air: "Give me Tom Brady and see my stats, how many Super Bowls I would've won? ... I don't know if I would've won 6 or 7, but maybe."

Rex's comments started to go viral on Tuesday.

"Mark Sanchez rn," tweeted Jacob Infante.

"Rex is not even in the same [stratosphere] as Bill. He needs to take a seat," claimed Jordan York.

"With the 2009 and 2010 Jets teams? I don't doubt it," a fan said.

"Rex can't get a head coaching job today."

"He made 2 AFC Championship games and won 4 playoff games with Mark Sanchez," another commented.

How many rings are you giving Rex with Tom Brady as his QB?