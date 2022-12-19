Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral

Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan

The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it.

The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Ryan spoke about the Cowboys' defensive unit on Monday morning's edition of Get Up and roasted it for how poor of a performance it had.

"They’re soft, they don’t finish," Ryan said. "When you look at the last two weeks in particular, against below-average pass protection teams, they've had 72 dropbacks and this vaunted pass rush has one quarterback sack. This ain't the team you think they are."

While Ryan does have a point, the Jaguars have been playing much better football lately. They've won four of their last six games to crawl back into the AFC South race with just three games remaining.

That said, the defense does need to wake up a little bit or it could cost the team in the playoffs.