Look: Rex Ryan's Unfortunate Outfit Is Going Viral Sunday

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Rex Ryan was probably disgusted with himself during Sunday's edition of NFL Countdown.

Ryan, who coached for the New York Jets from 2009-14 and the Buffalo Bills from 2015-16, dressed up as Bill Belichick during the show. It came after he picked the Jets to "stomp" the Patriots last week but instead, the opposite happened.

Gotta say, this is some solid work from Ryan.

The Jets came into that contest with a 5-2 record, but that all went out the window when the Patriots did what they usually do against them. They won 22-17 and forced three interceptions off Zach Wilson.

Ryan then said how upset he was with Wilson when he first spoke on the show on Sunday morning.

“I’m mad at Zach Wilson,” Ryan said, via NESN. "I’m mad at you, Zach Wilson, and I’m mad at that John Franklin-Myers. Gotta hit the quarterback late, don’t ya?”

We'll see if Ryan has truly learned his lesson when these two teams play again on Nov. 20.