Look: RG3 Pays Tribute To His Wife On Mother's Day

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It is Mother's Day, and we've seen a ton of former and current athletes paying tribute to their wives and moms on social media.

Robert Griffin III posted his message to his wife, former heptathlete Grete Sadeiko, bright and early before 8 a.m. ET.

RGIII and Sadeiko have been married for over four years. They have two daughters together, along with one child from Griffin's first marriage.

"Happy Mother's Day to the glue that keeps us together. The Angel who makes our house a home," Griffin wrote. "We couldn't do this thing called life without you baby."

RGIII has no problem letting the world know how he feels about his wife, so we're not surprised he shared his Mother's Day message on social media.

Here's hoping he found some other ways to make the day special for Grete.