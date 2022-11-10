Look: RGIII Has Surprising Frontrunner For The Heisman Trophy

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball while avoiding tackles by Jacoby Windmon #4 and Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of a college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

For most of the 2022 college football season the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy have all been quarterbacks for the top teams in the country. But for Heisman legend Robert Griffin III, his frontrunner is a player who's flying (or running) a little under the radar.

Taking to TikTok and Twitter this week, Griffin revealed his eight Heisman Trophy frontrunners. Picks two through seven were all quarterbacks ranging from reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young to the top QBs in basically every other conference.

But at the top of his list was a running back: Michigan's Blake Corum. The junior running back has 1,187 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season with his touchdown total leading the FBS. He will likely finish in the top 10 in Michigan history in both categories.

The oddsmakers don't seem to have quite as much love for Blake Corum as Robert Griffin III does though.

Per On3 Sports, Corum's odds of winning the Heisman currently sit at +675 - good enough for third-best in the country, but still behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker.

It will take a performance for the ages against Stroud and Ohio State in The Game for Corum to get the recognition that RGIII feels he deserves.

Should Blake Corum be the frontrunner for the Heisman? Will he win the coveted award?