Look: RGIII Reacts To The Kyler Murray Contract News

The Arizona Cardinals took great care of their quarterback on Thursday afternoon.

They signed Kyler Murray to a five-year $230.5 million deal that will see him get $160 million guaranteed.

Murray is now the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league behind Aaron Rodgers.

The deal has led to a lot of different reactions from people. For example, Robert Griffin III is happy for Murray but thinks that players need to stop signing deals that aren't fully guaranteed.

"Glad Kyler Murray got the BIG BAG but NFL players gotta STOP SIGNING DEALS THAT AREN’T FULLY GUARANTEED! Deshaun Watson got one with EVERYTHING he got going on, so Kyler and everyone else should too. We got guys dying at 50 because of the effects of football. COME ON Agents," Griffin III tweeted.

Griffin III does make a solid point, but a lot of teams out there can't afford to give out those kinds of deals.

Now if the salary cap continues to go up, that could change how teams do these deals in the future.