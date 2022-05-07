Look: Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby In Major Upset

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs was decided by one of the biggest upsets in race history.

With 80-1 odds, Rich Strike crossed the finished line with the winning time of 2:02.61.

Entering the race, Rich Strike had the worst odds out of any horse to claim victory. This win marks the second-biggest longshot winner in the history of the event.

Trainer Eric Reed found out Rich Strike would be racing in the Kentucky Derby just 30 seconds before the deadline on Friday. The now-winning horse was brought on off the also-eligible list after a late scratch for Ethereal Road.