Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Latest Loss

The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign continues to get worse.

They let a 9-3 lead slip away late in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 91-yard drive to the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 10-9. Brandon McManus then missed a 63-yard game-winner as time expired to push their record to 3-9.

After this loss, Richard Sherman, who has been a harsh critic of quarterback Russell Wilson this season, didn't hesitate to criticize him even more.

"Who could have imagined?" Sherman asked after he saw the stat that the Seattle Seahawks are in line to get a top-five pick from the trade.

Wilson's struggles continued in this game after he only threw for 189 yards against a beat-up Ravens defense.

For the season, he's barely completing 60% of his passes and has only thrown for 2,558 yards and eight touchdowns.

With this season practically over, the Broncos will just be hoping that he shows signs of improvement in their final five games since they have no choice but to keep him next season and beyond.