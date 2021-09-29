Look: Richard Sherman Is Wearing New Number With Buccaneers

Earlier today, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He wasted no time getting out onto the field for the Bucs, joining his new team in practice on Wednesday. But when he did so, there was a digit missing from the jersey number we’ve become so accustomed to seeing throughout his decade-long NFL career.

Instead of his previous No. 25, Sherman rocked a new No. 5 jersey for today’s practice.

With no defensive player on the roster currently wearing No. 25, Sherman could’ve returned to his old jersey number if he wanted to. It’s likely that he just wanted to take advantage of the NFL’s recently-relaxed regulations on position-based numbering though. With his college No. 9 already taken by rookie linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, No. 5 was likely his next best single-digit pick.

That, or he was looking for a fresh start.

Back in July, Sherman was arrested and charged with five misdemeanors stemming from an incident at his wife’s parent’s home in Redmond, Washington. He has plead guilty on all five charges and will attend a pretrial hearing in Washington this Friday.

Sherman’s veteran experience will help fill holes on the Bucs’ young and injury-ridden secondary. In Week 1, the team lost third-year corner Sean Murphy-Bunting to IR after he suffered a dislocated elbow. Third-year CB Jamel Dean left Sunday’s loss to the Rams with a knee injury as well.

Despite fielding interest from the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers, Sherman decided Tampa Bay gave him the best situation (especially after he received a call from Tom Brady).

“I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group,” he said on the Richard Sherman Podcast. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win.”