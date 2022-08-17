Look: Rick Reilly Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For Controversial Opinion

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said he was "disgusted" with Tiger Woods for his opposition of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

To justify these strong words, Smith used a common argument in support of LIV Golf — noting that the United States and several big-name corporations have partnerships with the Saudi Arabian government.

LIV golfers have been widely criticized for defecting from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed series. Smith believes the same level of criticism should be applied to the U.S. government and corporations in business with the Saudi Arabians.

"I’m disgusted by it. Let me explain why. The United States government, their number two trade partner, from what I’ve read, is Saudi Arabia," Smith said on Tuesday's episode of First Take. "A host of U.S. corporations, and I apologize, I just googled it, I just looked it up just now. If I’m wrong about anybody, please forgive me, General Electric, AT&T, Bank of America, Halliburton Company, Pfizer International. A whole bunch of people. If I’m wrong, I apologize, it was online. Talk about these major corporations doing business. I don’t know. I just said it was online, so I don’t know. But I’m pretty sure it’s safe to say U.S. corporations doing big business with Saudi Arabia and suddenly individuals are looking to get paid and everybody is in an uproar?"

American sportswriter Rick Reilly is one of the many prominent figures who disagree with this take.

"@stephenasmith, as a friend, you couldn't be more wrong on #LIV. IBM doing biz w/ Saudis is 1000 miles from golfers working FOR + being paid BY a bloody Saudi family that beheads protesters, kills journos + "disappears" gays. If this were the NBA, you'd be going batshit," Reilly wrote on Twitter.

As this battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues to rage on, the topic continues to be one of the most hotly-contested in the sports world.