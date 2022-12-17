Look: Rival Coach's Reaction To Major Ohio State Decommitment Going Viral
Earlier Saturday afternoon, the college football world was stunned by the decommitment of the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class.
Five-star quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola backed off of his commitment to Ohio State. It was a surprising decision, as most recruiting insiders thought he was a lock to play for Ryan Day.
Other Big Ten coaches are loving the fact that Raiola is back on the market, though. Count Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule among those celebrating the recent recruiting news.
Rhule used a gif of the Undertaker coming back to life.
While it's unclear where Raiola will commit to next, Matt Rhule is just happy to be back in the mix today.