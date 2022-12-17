Look: Rival Coach's Reaction To Major Ohio State Decommitment Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the college football world was stunned by the decommitment of the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class.

Five-star quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola backed off of his commitment to Ohio State. It was a surprising decision, as most recruiting insiders thought he was a lock to play for Ryan Day.

Other Big Ten coaches are loving the fact that Raiola is back on the market, though. Count Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule among those celebrating the recent recruiting news.

Rhule used a gif of the Undertaker coming back to life.

Check it out.

While it's unclear where Raiola will commit to next, Matt Rhule is just happy to be back in the mix today.