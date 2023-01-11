Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said you can book a Cincinnati win.

He is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Baltimore Ravens can sign whoever they want for a hundred billion dollars - it is not going to stop Joe Burrow. They just signed that linebacker - it doesn't matter. You can keep him there long-term Joe Burrow is going to decimate your secondary. He did it last week, he's going to do it again this week coming up. And its going to be back-to-back wins, and Baltimore's going to go home disappointed and Joe Burrow is going to lead 'em to another deep playoff run.

Fans reacted to Gronk's Wednesday prediction.

"Come on down," tweeted Lindsay Patterson.

"Pick any player in any game to go off? Gronk knows," another said.

"Gronk wants to play for Joey B!!!!!" a user replied.

What's your playoff prediction for Wild Card Weekend?