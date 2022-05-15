Look: Rob Gronkowski Might Be Hinting At His Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Unlike his friend Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski hasn't made a decision on whether he's playing in 2022. But a recent social media post indicates where he could be leaning.

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette asked his fans how many of his No. 7 jerseys he'll see in the stands this coming season. Gronkowski showed up in the replies and pledged to wear one.

"I'll represent a 7 jersey in the stands for ya!" Gronkowski wrote.

One fan asked Gronkowski what he meant by that comment. Fournette then asked Gronkowski if he would come back to the team.

Rob Gronkowski had 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games last season. He had another nine receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown in the ensuing postseason.

Gronkowski previously retired after the 2018 season citing a litany of accumulated injuries over the years. But he came out of retirement in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and even had two touchdown receptions from Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV.

At 33 years of age, Gronkowski could conceivably still play. But he's taken so much punishment over the years that nobody could begrudge him for hanging up the cleats at any time.

Have we truly seen the last of Rob Gronkowski, or will he make one last run in 2022?