Look: Rob Gronkowski Might Be Hinting At Some Big News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Those hoping for Rob Gronkowski's return to the football field might be getting their wish.

In a short message he posted to social media, Gronk may have been hinting at his future. While it was just a short message, football fans believe he might be coming back to the league.

"I’m kinda bored..." Gronkowski said in a message on Twitter.

What do bored former NFL players who have already retired twice do? Well, a potential comeback to the NFL could certainly be on the table.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would absolutely benefit from the addition of Gronk - if he were to decide to come out of retirement. Rookie tight end Cade Otton is playing well, but a veteran presence like Gronk's would be huge for the locker room.

The former NFL star wouldn't need to play too much either, with only three regular season games left on the schedule.