Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota.

The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the regular season. Kirk Cousins finished that game with 299 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Although the Vikings have a much better record, the Giants match up very well with them on both sides of the football.

Not only do the G-Men have a defensive line capable of disrupting the Vikings' passing game, they have a quarterback in Daniel Jones who can give Minnesota's defense trouble as a runner.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Giants a 41.2 percent chance of defeating the Vikings on Sunday.

Oddsmakers, meanwhile, have the Vikings listed as three-point favorites over the Giants.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.