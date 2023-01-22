Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts If Tom Brady Will Play Again

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The jury's still out regarding Tom Brady's football future, but Rob Gronkowski believes the GOAT will be back for a 24th season in 2023.

Appearing on FOX's Saturday pregame show, the former All-Pro tight end said he isn't betting against Brady returning to the field next year.

Everybody wants to know about Tom Brady's future. I don't even think Tom knows what his future holds right now. But let me tell you this: He was top-five in passing yards last season. He can still play the game and he's probably getting some treatment on his arm as we speak right now, so he's gonna be ready to go next year.

Gronk went on to say that the seven-time Super Bowl champ will end up in whichever situation "intrigues him the most" which could be in Tampa or elsewhere.

It's gonna be whatever situation intrigues him the most. Whatever opportunity that makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that's where he will be next year.

Rumors are tying Brady to the Raiders, 49ers and Dolphins but it'll likely be some time before we hear about where he's ultimately leaning.