Look: Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Julian Edelman Speculation

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are holding joint practices together this week.

During their latest practice, a familiar face made his return to the Patriots sideline - well, kind of. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was at practice today.

"Brought my cleats to the desert just in case…" he said in a post on Twitter, teasing fans with a potential comeback. His comment caused quite the stir on social media with fans calling for him to come back to the NFL.

Even Edelman's former teammate Rob Gronkowski got in on the action.

"Do it Jules!! Make a comeback!!" Gronk said.

His post on social media comes just a few weeks after he didn't exactly dismiss the possibility of a comeback when asked in an interview with Rich Eisen.

“I’ll tell you right now, if I had three weeks, three maybe four weeks — beginning of the season, absolutely not," Edelman said. "But if there’s a team vying for a playoff run, guy goes down. Could I get ready? I probably could. … You can never say never."

Should Edelman make a comeback?