Look: Rob Gronkowski Releases Official Statement On His Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady in winning a ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski is once again calling it a career.

Taking to his Instagram, the NFL 100 tight end shared a statement on his decision.

In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time.

And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team. I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field. The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. ...

According to Gronk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, he wouldn't be surprised if the five-time Pro Bowler picked up the phone if/when Tom Brady calls in the middle of the season.

But if this is it for Rob Gronkowski on the football field, what ride it was. Four Super Bowls, four first-team All-Pros, the aforementioned Pro Bowls and a Hall of Fame all-decade selection for the 2010s.

And probably the player to have the most fun doing it.

Thanks for the memories, Gronk!