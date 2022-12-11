Look: Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys

Every year the Dallas Cowboys (deservedly or not) find themselves in the Super Bowl bubble, but Rob Gronkowski refuses to buy it.

Appearing on FOX's pregame show Sunday, the former Patriots-Bucs tight end was asked about his outlook on the NFC playoff picture. And Gronk didn't hold back when it came to the 'Boys, calling them "pretenders."

You also can't forget about the Minnesota Vikings. They have a better record than the Dallas Cowboys and are the Cowboys contenders or pretenders? And history states that they're pretenders every single year.

Gronkowski also pointed to the Eagles and 49ers as teams that should be considered as the favorites coming out of the NFC.

Although the betting markets have Dallas with the best chance to win the Super Bowl outside of the 11-1 Eagles in the conference.