Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.

That's not the only good news. Before Monday night's game, Hamlin created a GoFundMe page to fund his community toy drive. After his collapse, thousands of fans flooded to the site to make a donation.

Many in the sporting world have also donated, the latest of which was former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

He made a very Rob Gronkowski donation of $6,900.

Check it out.

After starting with a goal of $2,500 the GoFundMe page surpassed the $8 million mark late last night.

Nearly 240,000 donations have been made.