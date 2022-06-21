Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career.

The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.

Gronk's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, couldn't be prouder of him.

She reacted to his announcement on Instagram.

"dream chasers," she said with accompanying heart emojis on Instagram. "I'm always proud of you. Some of the best years of my life have been cheering on and off the field for you. Ily."

Football's not going to be the same without Gronkowski on the football field.

He finishes his NFL career having caught 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.