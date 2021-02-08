Look: Rob Gronkowski’s High School Yearbook Photo Is Trending

In the first half of Super Bowl LV, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have connected for TWO touchdowns.

Tonight, scoring touchdowns seems like Gronkowski’s favorite pastime. But back in high school, the All Pro tight end had some other interests.

Under a classic yearbook photo from his days at Williamsville North High School in New York, Gronk listed his favorite hobbies: working out, playing sports, chicks.

This hilarious image has long been in circulation around the football world. NFL insider Darren Rovell felt like tonight was as good a time as any to bring back the iconic photo.

Now we can bring back Rob Gronkowski’s high school yearbook profile again… pic.twitter.com/SRmhPHil7g — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2021

This yearbook post fits perfectly with Gronkowski’s upbeat, party-animal persona. Just like tonight’s performance fits perfectly with his prior postseason numbers.

In seven postseason appearances with the New England Patriots, Gronk amassed 81 receptions, 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns with Brady under center. Through that stretch, the five-time Pro Bowler earned two Super Bowl rings (2014, 2018).

After going into retirement following the 2018 season, Gronkowski rejoined Brady in Tampa Bay prior to the 2020 season. Now, in his first championship with Bucs — Gronk has five receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay currently lead Kansas City 21-6 at halftime, in large part thanks to their first-year TE. If the Chiefs are unable to slow down the former Patriots duo, a comeback may be too difficult for even a Mahomes-led offense.