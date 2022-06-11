Look: Robby Anderson Has Deleted His Retirement Tweet

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson appeared to pump-fake on retirement in a since-deleted tweet.

The former 1,000-yard receiver shared from his official handle: "Ain't gone lie Thinking about Retiring..." before going on to delete the post.

The curious post got some reaction from football fans.

"Have y’all seen the Panthers’ QB situation?" asked NFL writer Maurice Moton. "I see why."

"He heard they were gonna trade for Baker," joked one user.

"Gone head do it then," laughed another.

"He’s had enough of Sam Darnold," another commented.

"The Sam Darnold effect."

"Left NY to get away from [Darnold] just for the Panthers to get him, I don’t blame him," said another.

"Darnold/Corral must be stinking it up over there."

In 17 games last season, including 16 starts, Robby Anderson recorded 53 catches for 519 yards and five touchdowns.