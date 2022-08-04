Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world.

Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter.

"BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin tweeted.

Even though Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison, there's still a path for her to return to the United States.

President Joe Biden has already called on Russia to release Griner.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said. "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

It's possible Russia and the United States work on a prisoner swap in the coming weeks.

Last week, it was reported that America could trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.