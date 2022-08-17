Look: Robert Griffin III Lands New Role At ESPN

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III's star continues to grow at ESPN.

On Wednesday, Adam Schefter reported that the former NFL Rookie of the Year will join the network's "Monday Night Football" broadcast in addition to his usual duties with the Worldwide Leader.

"ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown is adding Robert Griffin III to join Booger McFarland and Steve Young as the weekly show’s main analysts," Schefter tweeted. "Monday Night Countdown also welcomes back Suzy Kolber for her sixth year as the host of the show."

Michelle Beisner-Buck and Alex Smith will round out the "Monday Night" cast.

Viewers will get their first look at RGIII ahead of both of ESPN's preseason games on August 18 for the Bears vs. Seahawks and August 22's matchup between the Falcons and Jets.

His regular season debut will come September 12 when the Broncos venture to Seattle.