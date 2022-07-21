Look: Robert Griffin III Names His NFL "Sleeper" Team

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season sits just under two months away, which means it's prediction time for analysts.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III handed out one of his predictions for the season. He thinks the Las Vegas Raiders are being slept on.

"We are SLEEPING on the Raiders," RGIII said. "Everyone is enamored with the Chargers and 6x Reigning AFC WEST Champion Chiefs for good reason, but the @Raiders are a PLAYOFF TEAM THAT GOT BETTER!"

He pointed to the additions of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones as one reason the Raiders could be a team to watch this season.

"Trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones was HUGE! Now Josh McDaniels has to deliver."

He's not the only one buying in on the Raiders this offseason. ESPN host Mike Greenberg also thinks Las Vegas will be a Super Bowl contender in 2022.

I'm a Josh McDaniels believer. I'm a Derek Carr believer. Davante Adams is the most significant addition any team has made in the NFL this offseason. I think the Raiders are a sneaky, interesting, legit Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

Can the Raiders compete for a playoff spot in a crowded AFC?