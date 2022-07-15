Look: Robert Griffin III Ranks 5 NFL Quarterbacks He'd Start A Franchise With

Amid the recent controversy over ESPN's ranking of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Robert Griffin III has decided to weigh in on who he considers the top QBs in the league,

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Griffin listed his top five quarterbacks he'd start a franchise with. Given the qualifiers he set for the list, it was clear he was only going to pick young quarterbacks.

In perhaps his most controversial selection of all, Griffin placed former MVP Lamar Jackson at the top of the list. Jackson was followed by Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

Griffin's list is slowly gaining traction on Twitter and might be the subject of greater debate throughout the day. But some of the initial replies to his list are what you might expect - a rejection of the presence of Lamar Jackson at the top of the list.

"Every single other player listed over Jackson, sorry," one user replied.

"You can't give me a reason why Lamar is #1 over Mahomes," wrote another.

"Lamar is a beast, but I’m not sure I’m taking him over the other four," a third user wrote.

The controversy over Lamar Jackson's ranking among the NFL elite is clearly still raging in full force. He has his supporters and he has his haters.

We can count Robert Griffin III among Jackson's supporters.