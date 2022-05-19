Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To Bronny James Prom Criticism

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III isn't here for people criticizing Bronny James' prom date.

Bronny is one of the sons of LeBron James and he posted a photo of him and his date as it's now prom season for high schoolers. It was met with some criticism from fans that don't have anything better to do than troll him.

RG3 wants those people to just leave Bronny and his date alone.

"LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE! People clowning Bronny for his prom date are just miserable. Let them enjoy their day," Griffin III tweeted.

James is still in his junior year of high school so he'll still be able to have his senior prom with the same girl potentially.

He's also one of the best recruits in the country for the class of 2023. James is lasted as the fourth-best player in California and the No. 39 overall player in the country, per 247Sports Composite.

Hopefully, people take RG3's advice to heart moving forward.