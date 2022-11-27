Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To Sean Taylor Display

Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor leaves the field after his ejection in an NFL wild card playoff game January 7, 2006 in Tampa. The Redskins defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 - 10. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders honored legendary safety Sean Taylor before their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Nov. 27, 2022, is 15 years to the day that Taylor had his life cut short. He was one of the best safeties in the NFL during that time and will go down as one of the best players to ever play for the Commanders.

Many people expected the Commanders to honor Taylor with a statue but it ended up being something completely different. The "Sean Taylor Memorial Installation" had a glass case with a helmet, jersey, and pants on a wire mannequin.

It looked like something that was just thrown together just this past week.

Even Robert Griffin III, who used to play quarterback for the team, was upset about the display.

Even when the team is doing well on the field, they can't seem to do the same off the field.

Hopefully, the team unveils something that better honors Taylor in the future.