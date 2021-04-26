Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Kim Mulkey News

Baylor lost one of the best coaches in school history on Sunday.

Kim Mulkey, a three-time national title-winning head coach for the Bears’ women’s basketball program, is leaving Baylor for LSU.

“Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” said LSU AD Scott Woodward in a statement. “Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life — in the classroom, on the court, and in the community — is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU.”

Mulkey came to Baylor in 2000 and built the program into a national power. However, she’s decided to leave for the Tigers’ job. Mulkey is a Louisiana native and played collegiately at Louisiana Tech.

Still, her departure is surprising to many.

Former Baylor star Robert Griffin III reacted on social media to the departure.

“How in the world did we lose Kim Mulkey???” he tweeted.

Mulkey is certainly a tough loss for Baylor Bears athletics, though she’s leaving the program in pretty great shape.