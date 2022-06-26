Look: Robert Griffin III Reveals His 1 Key For The Cowboys

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

One of the more fascinating teams heading into next season is the Dallas Cowboys.

They're in win-now mode and are great on both sides of the ball. That said, they haven't gotten past the NFC Divisional Round since 1995.

Owner Jerry Jones always demands results with his team and that's no different for the 2022-23 season.

Robert Griffin III thinks that the biggest key for Dallas to win consistently this season is the offensive line being dominant.

"The @dallascowboys offense was inconsistent last year and still finished 1ST IN YARDS AND POINTS PER GAME. But for the Boys to win when it matters, the O-line has to stay healthy and return to DOMINANCE. Then running the offense through Zeke and Pollard will be LETHAL all year," Griffin III tweeted,

The Cowboys have dealt with numerous injuries to their O-line over the years so Griffin III does have a point there.

They'll also have to hope Ezekiel Elliott stays healthy. Even though Tony Pollard is capable of stepping in for him, it's a lot harder for teams to gameplan for them when both are healthy.

We'll have to see if Griffin's key is the big one for Dallas to make a run when this season plays out.