Look: Robert Griffin III Shares Awesome Wife News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

On Thursday, former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III shared some exciting news about his wife, Grete Šadeiko.

The former Florida State track athlete, who hails from Estonia, is now officially an American citizen.

"BREAKING NEWS! My wife is now an American Citizen!" RG3 wrote on Twitter.

Griffin and Šadeiko got engaged in May 2017 and were married in 2018. Two months later, she gave birth to their first of two daughters. Griffin also has another daughter from a previous relationship.

Griffin, 32, and Šadeiko, 29, have another girl on the way.

Šadeiko comes from an athletic family. Her sister, Grit, is an Estonian heptathlete.

The now Estonian-American dual citizen has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Griffin, a seven-year quarterback in the NFL, retired from football in 2020 and now serves as an analyst for ESPN.

Congrats to Grete and the Griffin family!