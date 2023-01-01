Look: Robert Griffin III's Wife Reacts To Him Leaving Game

Fans were pretty surprised to see ESPN's Robert Griffin III bolt off air during Saturday night's College Football Playoff broadcast.

The former Heisman Trophy winner got the call while working the sideline and immediately left the field to find the first flight home to welcome his new baby to the world.

Sharing with fans moments later, "UPDATE!!! Made a SOUTHWEST FLIGHT to get home. HOLD ON BABY, DADDY's COMING!"

This morning, Griffin's wife, Grete, offered an update of her own. Telling her tens of thousands of followers: "Me and the baby held on!!" with a pair of laughing emojis.

Fans reacted to her tweet Sunday.

"Legend," one user said.

"Congratulations," another commented

"This was SO sweet to watch unfold! It was the first thing I did this morning, see if he made it to you and baby," a fan tweeted.

"This man sprinting out of the stadium on live TV was one for the ages."

Congrats to the Griffin's.