Look: Robert Griffin III's Wife Reacts To Viral Photo

Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has been having all kinds of fun on social media this year. But he had some extra fun at Stanford over the weekend that has his wife intrigued.

A photo has been going viral of RGIII hanging out with the Stanford Marching Band. The former NFL and college football star was playing the cowbell and making Christopher Walken proud.

A lot of people were perplexed by Griffin showing up for Stanford given the Heisman Trophy rivalry he had with legendary Cardinals QB Andrew Luck. None were more interested than his wife, Grete Griffin though.

"Babe what is going on here," Grete asked, adding several laughing emojis while tagging her husband.

Robert Griffin III himself took to Twitter to respond to Grete, replying with a shrug emoji and several more laughing emojis.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been having a lot of fun on Twitter lately, making a ton of viral tweets for how witty he's been.

Unfortunately, RGIII's presence at Stanford Stadium didn't do much for the Cardinals on Saturday. They lost their fourth game in a row after falling to rival Oregon State 28-27.

Stanford will probably be a little reluctant to invite him back if he brings that kind of bad luck.

But everyone else loved it.