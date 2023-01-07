Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today

The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move.

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.

Fans reacted to the notable trade over the weekend.

"Tigers losing one of their most valuable bullpen arms… and also Gregory Soto," a sports reporter said.

"Man I hate to see Maton and Vierling go, but Soto is FILTHY," a Phillies blog tweeted.

"WOAH. Biggest news this offseason," another replied.

"The Phillies keep getting stronger as they bolster their bullpen with Gregory Soto in hopes of a return trip to the World Series," commented Bob Nightengale.

"Kody Clemens."

"Philly wants it. I respect it."

"Phillies make a huge bullpen addition," noted CBS' Tom Ignudo.

Big gets for the reigning NL champs.