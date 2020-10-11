Look: Roger Federer Reacts To Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam Win

Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer for most all-time Grand Slam men’s single titles on Sunday morning, sparking a heartfelt message from Federer.

Nadal won his 20th Grand Slam singles title on Sunday after a dominating win over rival Novak Djokovic. Nadal beat Djokovic in straight-sets (6-0, 6-2, 7-5) to take home the title. The 20th Gland Slam title ties Federer for the most men’s single titles. Federer couldn’t be happier for his good friend.

“I have always had the upmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion,” Federer wrote on Twitter. “As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we has pushed each other to become better. Therefore, it is a true honor for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory.”

Federer and Nadal, despite their fierce rivalry on the court, have always remained good friends through their battles. We’re certainly hoping the two match up for another Grand Slam title in coming years. Take a look at Federer’s full message for Nadal in the post below.

There’s no doubt either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal can settle tied for the most Grand Slam titles. Knowing each, this will only elevate their game.

The 39-year-old Federer and 34-year-old Nadal have plenty of years left to claim the record.

Until then, Federer will continue to congratulate Nadal on his latest accomplishment.