Look: Roger Federer Shared Big Family News Last Week

Roger Federer didn't compete at this year's French Open, but he had another reason to celebrate.

Last weekend, the 40-year-old tennis icon welcomed a dog, Willow, to the family.

"We gave in," Federer wrote. "But we couldn‘t be happier. Welcome to the family Willow."

As a fan noted in the comments, Federer expressed hope to one day get a dog -- preferably a smaller one -- in a video from five years ago. He admitted to being "a little big scared" of dogs, but said he loves them.

With 20 Grand Slam titles, Federer ties Novak Djokovic for the second-most among all men's players. The leader, Rafael Nadal, extended his lead Sunday by picking up his 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open title at Roland Garros.

Federer hasn't competed since undergoing his third knee surgery in August. He's not on the entry list to compete at Wimbledon, which begins June 27.

At least he'll have a new companion to keep him company while rehabbing.