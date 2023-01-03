Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media during a press conference for Super Bowl 51 at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati.

Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, I decided to postpone last night's game and have our focus remain on Damar and his family," the statement from Goodell read. "We are in regular contact with both clubs and with the medical team caring for Damar and will share additional information as we receive it."

Goodell also announced that the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati will not resume this week.

"A short time ago, and after discussions with the two teams and the NFLPA, we advised Buffalo and Cincinnati that last night's game will not be resumed this week," the statement continued. "No decision has been made regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date and we have not announced any changes to this weekend's schedule. We will promptly advise all clubs of any decisions that are made regarding these matters."

Our thoughts remain with Damar Hamlin's family, friends and the Bills community.