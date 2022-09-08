Look: Roger Maris' Son Has A Message For Aaron Judge

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands in the on deck circle against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With 55 home runs this season, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on pace to surpass the late-great Roger Maris' single-season home run mark of 61. But in the wake of comments Judge made about the home run record, Maris' son has a message for him.

This week Judge asserted that Barry Bonds still holds the home run record with the 73 he had in 2001. This record has been a source of contention as Bonds has been accused of taking steroids during that time in his career.

In an interview with the New York Post though, Roger Maris Jr. admonished Judge for not considering his father's record as "the real record."

"I think a lot of people still look at dad’s as the real record. So that was surprising to me," Maris said. "He’s got a lot on the line if that’s what he believes. So he better start hitting more of them. Maybe he is going after Bonds, with the way he’s killing it lately."

Roger Maris Jr. also believes that the circumstances are different because people didn't want his father to beat the record previously held by Babe Ruth.

"Dad was chasing Ruth and had [Mickey] Mantle with him. No one wanted him to get it: The writers, the commissioner, the fans. It seems like everyone is pulling for Judge.”

There are 25 games left for the New York Yankees this season. With five he'll become just the sixth player to ever hit 60 home runs in a season; six will see him tie Maris; seven will give him the record for the post-steroid era.

But to break Barry Bonds' record, Judge would need to hit 18-19 in the next 25 games. Now THAT would be a feat.