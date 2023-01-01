Look: Ron Rivera Clarifies Embarrassing Postgame Admission

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: NFL coach, Ron Rivera, of the Washington Redskins speaks onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera surprised many by appearing confused at the notion that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention today.

Following their 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera was informed in the postgame press conference that his team could be eliminated defending on other results throughout the league. Rivera then replied, "We can be eliminated?"

But according to ESPN Commanders insider John Keim, that moment was a bit of a misunderstanding. He said that Rivera explained that he was frustrated by the question and was too focused on how the team would get into the playoffs if they win. Rivera apparently didn't consider the consequences of the alternative.

NFL fans aren't buying it though. Many are taking to the comments to either call him a liar or express more confusion at his "clarification."

"So his clarification makes it even worse. Get this guy out of here," one user replied.

"It doesn’t matter. You need to know these things," wrote another.

"Didn’t consider the alternative? So that’s JUST AS bad!!! Wtf man GET HIM OUT OF DC PLEASE," a third wrote.

Things aren't looking great for Ron Rivera right now. If the team gets eliminated there's a decent chance that he gets the axe at the end of the season.

Was this a bad look from Rivera, or was it a simple misunderstanding?